    Akash-Shlok Wedding: Rajinikanth Strikes A Pose With Soundarya & Mappillai Vishagan Vanagamudi

    If you are a fan of the legendary Rajinikanth then we have some awesome news for you. In an exciting development, the Superstar was spotted as he attended Akash Ambani and Shlok's wedding which was held yesterday (March 9, 2019) amidst much fanfare. The veteran actor was soon joined by his daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth and 'Mappillai' Vishagan Vanagamudi . The three had a good time and posed for a priceless snap.

    While talking about her experience at the bash, the VIP 2 director said she had a 'lovely' time and bonded with the men in her life.

    Rajinikanth

    "Lovely evening with my father and husband at our most adorable #AkashAmbani s wedding !!! #FriendsLikeFamily #SolidBond wishing the newly wed the very best 🤗❤️ welcome to our family #Shloka," she added.

    Soundarya had tied the knot with Vishagan last month and added a new dimension to her life. It is good to see that she is happy in life.

    On a related note, Rajini was last seen in the Kathik Subbaraj-directed Petta which did well at the ticket window. At present, he is gearing up to begin work on his film with ace director AR Murugadoss. The buzz is that he will be playing a cop in the yet-to-be titled movie.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 10, 2019, 12:19 [IST]
    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

