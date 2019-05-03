Akshara Haasan Makes A Heartbreaking Revelation About Kamal Haasan and Sarika’s Divorce

In 2017, actress and Kamal Haasan's daughter Akshara Haasan became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when she made her Kollywood debut with the much-hyped Vivegam and added a new dimension to her career. The movie, directed by Siva, saw her act alongside Ajith and Kajal Aggarwal and prove her mettle. While Vivegam clicked with the target audience, it failed to live up to expectations at the box office which had a negative impact on the Haasan girl's career.

Now, Akshara is in the limelight for a surprising reason. During a recent interview with a leading website, the young spoke about personal life and made a heartbreaking remark about her parents' divorce. Recalling the sad experience, she said that it made her stronger and ended up shaping her personality.

"Like any child, it (the divorce) was heartbreaking moment. It felt like the world (had) ended, which any child would normally feel. It made me what I am today. It made me stronger and I can deal with the world better," added Akshara.

In case you did not know, Kamal and Bollywood actress Sarika got married in 1998 and began a new chapter in life. Sadly, they parted ways in 2004 because of personal issue. Akshara, their younger daughter, was in her teens when this happened.

Meanwhile, Akshara is currently awaiting the release Kadaram Kondan which has been directed by M Rajesh and stars Vikram in the lead.

Source: Behindwoods