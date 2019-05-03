English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Akshara Haasan Makes A Heartbreaking Revelation About Kamal Haasan and Sarika’s Divorce

    By
    |

    In 2017, actress and Kamal Haasan's daughter Akshara Haasan became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when she made her Kollywood debut with the much-hyped Vivegam and added a new dimension to her career. The movie, directed by Siva, saw her act alongside Ajith and Kajal Aggarwal and prove her mettle. While Vivegam clicked with the target audience, it failed to live up to expectations at the box office which had a negative impact on the Haasan girl's career.

    Now, Akshara is in the limelight for a surprising reason. During a recent interview with a leading website, the young spoke about personal life and made a heartbreaking remark about her parents' divorce. Recalling the sad experience, she said that it made her stronger and ended up shaping her personality.

    "Like any child, it (the divorce) was heartbreaking moment. It felt like the world (had) ended, which any child would normally feel. It made me what I am today. It made me stronger and I can deal with the world better," added Akshara.

    Akshara

    In case you did not know, Kamal and Bollywood actress Sarika got married in 1998 and began a new chapter in life. Sadly, they parted ways in 2004 because of personal issue. Akshara, their younger daughter, was in her teens when this happened.

    Meanwhile, Akshara is currently awaiting the release Kadaram Kondan which has been directed by M Rajesh and stars Vikram in the lead.

    Akshara Haasan Comments On Her Leaked Photos

    Source: Behindwoods

    Read more about: akshara haasan
    Story first published: Friday, May 3, 2019, 21:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 3, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue