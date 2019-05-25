Aladdin Full Movie Leaked Online In Tamil For Free Download By Tamilrockers

The Jai-Raai Laxmi starrer Neeya 2, the only major Tamil release of the week, hit screens yesterday (May 24, 2019) and opened to an okayish response at the box office. Sadly, the movie fell prey to piracy within hours of its release and this upset fans big time. Now, the Tamil version of the Hollywood biggie Aladdin has been hit by piracy. In an unfortunate development, the film has been leaked in Tamilrockers and is available for 'free download'.

The leak in a heartless act and might affect Aladdin's box office collections in Tamil Nadu which is an important market for Hollywood movies in the Indian context.

Meanwhile, Aladdin has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans with several of them calling it a good nostalgia trip.

Alina @alinam457 I saw #aladdin tonight and thought it was sooo amazing!! The cast, the colours, the costumes, the soundtrack, the dancing all just It is true to the original while still being unique! He's got jams!!!!! Sergei Limov @eldeenaekil Just've watched #Aladin. Wow, that's was fantastic. Cast is amazing, graphics is just magical, even songs were fine, Jasmine's one especially. @Disney has indeed made fairy tale alive, and that "arabic night" chorus by @willsmith almost sent me to my childhood. What a journey! ⍟ Ronin⧗ Saw ४ Endgame⎊ @1MusicForever I just watched #Aladin and while there were a few things that bugged me, I enjoyed it overall and would definitely watch it again!! savannaha @savannaha93 I love that #Aladin had a little tribute to Robin Williams not to mention the magic carpet doing the Carlton Helmy Hidayat @HelmyHidayatCI I have watched #Aladin and I really amazed with your acting become a princess. You like a real princess (Jasmine) @NaomiScott

Piracy is a grave crime which cannot be tolerated at any cost. Let us hope that those in authority take concrete steps to combat and terminate the menace ASAP.

