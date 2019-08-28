All Tamil Heroes Should Do What Ajith Kumar Has Done; Vijay’s Father About Nerkonda Paarvai!

Ajith Kumar and Vijay are two of the biggest stars of the South Indian film industry, and their fan base is nothing short of exceptional. Both stars share a good rapport with each other and their families too share a good vibe. S A Chandrasekhar, Vijay's father, recently spoke about Ajith Kumar and what other Tamil heroes should emulate from him. Reportedly, the veteran director watched Ajith Kumar's Nerkonda Paarvai, and he is mighty impressed with the film.

According to SA Chandrasekhar, Ajith is one such actor who doesn't worry about his image much and acts in films like Nerkonda Paarvai for society's good. Vijay's father also added that all heroes should do films like Nerkonda Paarvai in their respective film careers. Meanwhile, SA Chandrasekhar also added that his wife Shobha watched Nerkonda Paarvai much before he watched it.

Interestingly, SA Chandrasekhar also spoke about the high regard that Vijay's mother holds for Ajith Kumar. Reportedly, Shobha Chandrasekhar makes it a point to watch every film of Ajith's in the theatres.

Moreover, SA Chandrasekhar also spoke about the fan wars and clashes that happen on Twitter. He expressed his disappointment over the fights between Ajith and Vijay fans. At the same time, he also added that both stars are good friends. Well, these words should be taken as a lesson by everyone who engages in unwanted fan fights.

Meanwhile, Nerkonda Paarvai is continuing its successful run in theatres across the globe. The Ajith Kumar starrer directed by H Vinoth, has turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office. Most recently, the film went past the 70-crore mark at the Tamil Nadu box office and thus emerged as the best performing Tamil movie of recent times.