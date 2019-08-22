Amala Paul's N*de Scenes From Aadai Removed By Amazon Prime?

Amala Paul had left the audiences stunned with her sensational performance in Aadai, which was one among the major releases of July 2019. She had dared to bare it all for the film as per the demands of the script. After the film's stint in theatres across the globe, Aadai has now debuted on Amazon Prime. Now, the latest reports that have been doing the rounds reveal that the nude sequences and certain other portions from Aadai have been removed from its digital release.

According to a report, Aadai's original runtime was around 143 minutes but the version available on Amazon Prime is around 131 minutes, which suggests that 12 minutes have been chopped from the original version of Aadai that was screened in the theatres. It is being said that the nude sequences from the film have completely been removed. Reports about these sequences as well as how the team had shot those had hogged the headlines back during the time of the film's release.

Aadai hit theatres on July 19, 2019 alongside Vikram starrer Kadaram Kondan. The trailer and teaser of Aadai had created a huge buzz among the audiences and the film went on to receive an 'A' certificate from the Censor Board.

In Aadai, Amala Paul essayed a character named Kamini and the film dealt with a very bold subject. The actress received a whole lot of praises from critics and audiences. Amala Paul's striking performance as the lead character was one among the major highlights of this film, which tread a different path when compared to the usual Tamil movies. Directed by Rathna Kumar, Aadai also made a simultaneous release in Telugu as Aame. Along with Amala Paul, Aadai also featured actors like Ramya Subramaniam, Vivek Prasanna, Sriranjini, etc., in important roles. The film has been produced by Viji Subramaniam.