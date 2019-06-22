English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Amala Paul Makes A Shocking Revelation About The Bold Scene In Aadai?

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Amala Paul has been winning praises for her bold act in the film Aadai, the teaser of which had released in the online circuits a few days ago. Aadai has promised to be an intense movie that will be high on performance. Celebrities and audiences have been praising for taking up a role, which is seemingly extremely challenging.

    Amala Paul Makes A Shocking Revelation About The Bold Scene In Aadai?

    Aadai teaser did feature an extremely bold scene, in which Amala Paul has done a dare bare act. Now, a few revelations have come up regarding the canning of those bold scenes from the movie. If the reports that have been doing the rounds are to believed, Amala Paul herself revealed that she went undressed for close to 20 days for canning of those sequences from Aadai. It is indeed a dare act by this highly talented actress.

    However, it is also being said that there has been some restrictions imposed on these scenes by the censor board. If reports are to be believed, a few changes have been suggested asking them to completely remove those scenes or blur it. According to the reports, Aadai has bagged an A certificate from the Censor Board.

    If the reports are to be believed, Amala Paul would be seen essaying a character named Kamini in Aadai, the film which has been directed by Rathnakumar. It is being said that Amala Paul gave the nod to this project since she was heavily impressed with the script of the movie. The director himself has penned the script for the movie.

    Meanwhile, the team hasn't announced the release date of the film officially. Along with Tamil, Aadai will be simultaneously releasing in Telugu as well. Ramya Subramanian, Vivek Prasanna etc., are also reportedly a part of the star cast of this upcoming movie.

    (Courtesy: Cinejosh)

    READ:Amala Paul's Aadai Movie Teaser Is Out; It Looks Intense & Stunning!

    More AMALA PAUL News

    Read more about: amala paul
    Story first published: Saturday, June 22, 2019, 16:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 22, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue