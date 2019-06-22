Amala Paul Makes A Shocking Revelation About The Bold Scene In Aadai?

Amala Paul has been winning praises for her bold act in the film Aadai, the teaser of which had released in the online circuits a few days ago. Aadai has promised to be an intense movie that will be high on performance. Celebrities and audiences have been praising for taking up a role, which is seemingly extremely challenging.

Aadai teaser did feature an extremely bold scene, in which Amala Paul has done a dare bare act. Now, a few revelations have come up regarding the canning of those bold scenes from the movie. If the reports that have been doing the rounds are to believed, Amala Paul herself revealed that she went undressed for close to 20 days for canning of those sequences from Aadai. It is indeed a dare act by this highly talented actress.

However, it is also being said that there has been some restrictions imposed on these scenes by the censor board. If reports are to be believed, a few changes have been suggested asking them to completely remove those scenes or blur it. According to the reports, Aadai has bagged an A certificate from the Censor Board.

If the reports are to be believed, Amala Paul would be seen essaying a character named Kamini in Aadai, the film which has been directed by Rathnakumar. It is being said that Amala Paul gave the nod to this project since she was heavily impressed with the script of the movie. The director himself has penned the script for the movie.

Meanwhile, the team hasn't announced the release date of the film officially. Along with Tamil, Aadai will be simultaneously releasing in Telugu as well. Ramya Subramanian, Vivek Prasanna etc., are also reportedly a part of the star cast of this upcoming movie.

(Courtesy: Cinejosh)

