Amala Paul Makes A Surprising Remark About Ex-husband AL Vijay's Marriage

The bold and talented Amala Paul is arguably one of the popular young stars in South cinema today. The lovely lady enjoys a strong fan following due to her fearless nature and impressive screen presence. At present, she is busy promoting Aadai, one of the biggest releases of her career. Recently, while promoting the film, Amala spoke about her ex-husband AL Vijay's marriage with Chennai-based doctor Aishwarya and made a sweet comment. The Laila O Laila actress said that the director is a sweet person and wished him good luck for the future.

"Vijay is a very sweet man. A fantastic human. I wholeheartedly wish him a happy married life and wish the couple lots of babies," she added.

In case, you did not know, Amala tied the knot with AL Vijay in 2014 and added a new dimension to her life. Nearly three years later, the two were granted divorce much to the shock of all concerned. While speaking about the divorce, the Devi filmmaker had hinted that 'trust issues' were responsible for the split.

"The base for any marital relationship is honesty and trust. When that is breached, the very existence of committed relationship becomes meaningless. I really value the institution of marriage and relationship a lot. Not even in my worst dreams did I think it will end. But yes, today, I don't have any choice. With lots of pain in my heart, I have decided to move on in life in a dignified manner," he had added.

On the work front, Amala will next be seen in Aadai, slated to hit screens this Friday (July 19, 2019). The film features her in a bold new avatar, which has created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs. On the other hand, AL Vijay is set to begin work on the Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi, based on the life of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

