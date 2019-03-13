Amala Paul Makes A Gorgeous Beach Babe In These Viral Photos

Fit As A Fiddle

Amala, who is quite an adventurous person, is seen gearing up for some fun and thrills in this fabulous photo. She looks quite mesmerising and seems to be in top shape. She is very particular about her fitness and the results are visible.

Stunning!

Here Amala is seen enjoying herself to the fullest while surfing like a boss. Her cheerful expressions gel well with the scenic background and prove that she loves living life on her own terms.

The Fans Are 'Loving It'

As expected, these photos created a great deal of buzz amongst Amala who said that she was looking beautiful and advised her to enjoy each and every moment of her life. The VIP actress sure has a dedicated and loving fan base.

The Way Ahead...

At present, Amala is awaiting the release of Adho Andha Paravai Pola which is an action-thriller. The lovely lady also has Aadai and the Malayalam film Aadujeevitham in her kitty. All in all, her fans have plenty to look forward to this year.