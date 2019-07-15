Amala Paul Reveals That She Has Been In Love For Some Time; Gets Candid About Her Personal Life

Amala Finds Love Again

During the promotions of Aadai, Amala opened up about her personal life and made a bold revelation. The Naayak beauty said that she is in love with a person, who does not belong to the film industry, which created a great deal of buzz amongst fans.

No Plans For Marriage

Amala, however, made it clear that she is not thinking about settling down right now as she is going through a terrific phase in life. Her sweet remarks clearly indicate that she is one happy person, which is bound to give her well-wishers many reasons to celebrate.

The Background

In 2014, Amala had tied the knot with director AL Vijay and started a new chapter in life. Sadly, the two parted ways in 2017 as AL Vijay's parents were not comfortable with Amala acting in movies post marriage. Two years after the divorce, Amala is busy with her professional commitments, while the Devi 2 director too has moved on. He recently tied the knot with a Chennai-based doctor and added a new dimension to his life.

About Aadai

Aadai, directed by Rathna Kumar, is a thriller that features Amala in a bold new avatar and touches upon a bold subject. Actors Ramya Subramanian and Vivek Prasanna too are a part of the cast.

The Road Ahead

Amala will also be seen in Adho Andha Paravai Pola and the Malayalam movie Aadujeevitham, which features Prithviraj in the lead. All in all, her fans have plenty to look forward to.