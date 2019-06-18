English
    Amala Paul's Aadai Movie Teaser Is Out; It Looks Intense & Stunning!

    By Staff
    |

    Amala Paul will be next seen in the film Aadai and the announcement regarding the film was made a few months ago. The first look poster of the film garnered attention all over and now, the team has come up with the official teaser of the movie.

    Amala Pauls Aadai Movie Teaser Is Out; It Looks Intense & Stunning!

    Aadai teaser came out in the online circuits this evening and it needs to be said that the teaser is an intense & stunning one. The teaser simply is one among the best in the recent times as it helps to build up the tension in a proper way. The teaser also sheds some light on the actual theme of the film. It seems like we definitely can expect an absolutely stunning performance from Amala Paul. The teaser also has a song bit sung by Shaktisree Gopalan.

    Watch Aadai teaser here..

    Aadai has been written and directed by Rathnakumar. The film has the tagline Arrogant, Audacious and Artistic. Reportedly, Aadai will feature Amala Paul in the role of a character named Kaamini. According to the reports, the censoring of the film has already been completed and the movie has bagged an A certificate due to some violent sequences that it has. The makers are yet to come up with an official announcement regarding the release date of the film.

    amala paul aadai
