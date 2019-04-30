English
    Amala Paul's Controversial Comments About This Young Heartthrob Go Viral

    Last year, actress Amala Paul became the talk of the town for a fantastic reason when Ratsasan opened to a good response at the box office and emerged as one of the biggest sleeper hits of 2019. The film, featuring Vishnu Vishal as the protagonist, created a buzz amongst fans due to its racy screenplay which worked wonders for it.

    Ratsasan is currently being remade in Telugu as Rakshasudu with young actor Sai Bellamkonda Sreenivas in the lead. Amala recently spoke about the remake and made a few shocking remarks about Sai Bellamkonda Sreenivas.

    According to reports, the Thalaivaa actress said that the magic of Ratsasan cannot be recreated by any other hero. She also said that Sai Bellamkonda Sreenivas might do the film in his own way but he can never match the standards of the original.

    These are some shocking statements which are bound to create a great deal of buzz amongst fans. It will be worth watching if the Tollywood heartthrob responds to these comments.

    Meanwhile, Amala is currently awaiting the release of Adho Andha Paravai Pola and Aadai. She also has the Mollywood film Aadujeevitham in her kitty which will see her act opposite Prithviraj.

    So, do you agree with Amala Paul's remarks about the Ratsasan remake? Tell us in the space below.

    Prithviraj's Upcoming Movie To Watch Out For: Aadujeevitham, Brother's Day & More!

    Source: Tollywood.net

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 11:32 [IST]
