    Amala Paul's Beau Gave Her This Strict Warning After Coming To Know About Aadai

    Amala Paul, one of the most sought-after young ladies, in Kollywood recently grabbed plenty of attention when she revealed that she is in a relationship with someone. She also added that her Prince Charming is not associated with the film world, which created a buzz on social media. Now, she is in the limelight once again. During an interview with a leading website, the Vettai beauty opened up about her personal life like never before and revealed that her new boyfriend is the best thing to have happened to her.

    A Sweet Revelation

    While speaking about being in a relationship again, Amala said that her 'man' never hesitates to give her genuine feedback and this helps her stay humble.

    Her Exact Words

    "People around me were praising my ego and there were not giving the truth. They were not giving me the right criticism, and this man came and he just ripped me apart."

    'He Is Intelligent'

    She added that he is a genuine person, who frequently gives her a lot of valuable advice.

    "He is the truth in my life. He let me find myself back. So, I discuss with him. We watch movies together. He is a huge movie buff. I discuss my roles and I take his opinion. He has seen so much of movies... and he is very intelligent," said Amala.

    (-sic)

    A Warning

    Amala also revealed that her beau told her to work on her acting before taking up a challenging film like Aadai.

    "After I heard the Aadai script, I shared it with him first. The first thing he told me was that I needed to really work on myself if I was going to do the film. He told me that I had to be at my 100 percent physically and mentally," she added.

    About Aadai

    Aadai, slated to hit screens tomorrow (July 19, 2019), features Amala in a bold new avatar and this makes it a crucial release for the Malayali beauty. The film has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans, which might help it open on a good note. Actress-VJ Ramya too is a part of Aadai's cast.

    amala paul aadai
