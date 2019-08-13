English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Amala Paul To Star In Jersey Tamil Remake?

    By
    |

    The lovely Amala Paul is arguably one of the most popular young divas in South cinema today. The Malayali lady enjoys a strong fan following due to her good looks and sincere performances. Now, she is in the limelight for a big reason. According to reports, Amala is all set to play the leading lady opposite her Ratsasan co-star Vishnu Vishal in the Tamil remake of the Tollywood sports-drama Jersey, which is set to be bankrolled Tollywood hero Rana Daggubati.

    Shraddha Srinath had played the leading lady opposite Nani in Jersey and received rave reviews for her performance with fans describing her act as 'natural' and 'gripping'. Amala has evolved as a performer over the years, which might make her the right choice for the film.

    Amala Paul

    Jersey, directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, revolved around how a 36-year-old cricketer makes a comeback to the sport to fulfil his son's wish. The film did well in urban centres and emerged as the top choice of the target audience. It, however, struggled in the mass centres as it proved to be no match for the Tamil horror-comedy Kanchana 3. Despite not emerging as a monster hit, it proved to be a profitable venture. It will be worth watching if the Tamil remake of Jersey has the same impact as the original.

    Coming back to Amala, she was last seen in Aadai, which featured her in a bold new avatar. The film, directed by Rathna Kumar, ruffled a few feathers due to his hard-hitting content, which indirectly affected its box office prospects. Aadai was released in Telugu as Aame, which sank without a trace.

    Amala will next be seen in Adho Andha Paravai, which is touted to be an action-thriller. Actors Ashish Vidyarthi and Samir Kochhar too are a part of the movie. The Vettai star also has the Mollywood movie Aadujeevitham, featuring Prithviraj in the lead.

    More AMALA PAUL News

    Read more about: amala paul jersey
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue