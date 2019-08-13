Amala Paul To Star In Jersey Tamil Remake?

The lovely Amala Paul is arguably one of the most popular young divas in South cinema today. The Malayali lady enjoys a strong fan following due to her good looks and sincere performances. Now, she is in the limelight for a big reason. According to reports, Amala is all set to play the leading lady opposite her Ratsasan co-star Vishnu Vishal in the Tamil remake of the Tollywood sports-drama Jersey, which is set to be bankrolled Tollywood hero Rana Daggubati.

Shraddha Srinath had played the leading lady opposite Nani in Jersey and received rave reviews for her performance with fans describing her act as 'natural' and 'gripping'. Amala has evolved as a performer over the years, which might make her the right choice for the film.

Jersey, directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, revolved around how a 36-year-old cricketer makes a comeback to the sport to fulfil his son's wish. The film did well in urban centres and emerged as the top choice of the target audience. It, however, struggled in the mass centres as it proved to be no match for the Tamil horror-comedy Kanchana 3. Despite not emerging as a monster hit, it proved to be a profitable venture. It will be worth watching if the Tamil remake of Jersey has the same impact as the original.

Coming back to Amala, she was last seen in Aadai, which featured her in a bold new avatar. The film, directed by Rathna Kumar, ruffled a few feathers due to his hard-hitting content, which indirectly affected its box office prospects. Aadai was released in Telugu as Aame, which sank without a trace.

Amala will next be seen in Adho Andha Paravai, which is touted to be an action-thriller. Actors Ashish Vidyarthi and Samir Kochhar too are a part of the movie. The Vettai star also has the Mollywood movie Aadujeevitham, featuring Prithviraj in the lead.