Amala Paul Thrown Out Of VJS's Next Due To Aadai Teaser? Her Statement Goes Viral!

Amala Was Thrown Out

In a hard-hitting letter, Amala said that she was thrown out of the project shortly after she requested Chandaraa Arts to provide her accommodation in Ooty during the shoot. She added that the producer Rathienavelu Kumar did not discuss the issue with her and merely removed her from the movie, saying that her demands were not suitable.

Aadai Effect?

Amala went on to imply that her being ousted from the movie was linked to the bold teaser of Aadai, which has taken social media by storm. She also made it clear that Tamil cinema cannot progress till production houses shed their 'patriarchal' mindset.

No Issues With VJS

Addressing Vijay Sethupathi, Amala said that she had no issues with him and added that she would be more than happy to team up with him in the near future. Amala also clarified that she was reacting to the issue only as several rumours have been doing the rounds of late, which is totally unacceptable.

The Road Ahead...

Amala is currently awaiting the release of Aadai, which features her in a bold and heartbreaking avatar. The buzz is that the film has the potential be a game-changer for the actress. She also has Adho Andha Paravai Pola and Cadaver in her kitty. The lovely lady will also be seen in the Mollywood movie Aadujeevitham that stars Prithviraj in the lead.

