Andrea Jeremiah's Photos Go Viral: These Bold Clicks Will Leave You Breathless

Bold And Beautiful

Andrea looks lovely in this bold photo from the shoot. Her confident body language is the big USP of her look and ups its recall value big time. She sure knows how to make an impact!

Swag Personified

Andrea is seen at her quirkiest best in this golden click, She seems to be in a good mood and carries off her funky avatar like a boss. The shades add a new dimension to the snap, making it a treat for her fans. Her swag is bound to make fans weak at the knees.

A Year Of Mixed Fortunes!

The 'Chennai Ponnu', who is a competent performer, has earned the respect of fans with her memorable performances. 2018 was a year of mixed fortunes for her. Andrea received rave reviews for her performance in Vishwaroopam 2 even though the film turned out to be a failure. She bounced back with her bold act in the Vetrimaaran-directed Vada Chennai which did well at the box office.

The Way Ahead...

Andrea currently has the Tamil thriller Ka in her kitty. The film, touted to be a thriller, has been directed by Nanaji and features the actress in the role of a wildlife photographer. Despite being a powerhouse performer, Andrea has not been able to break into the 'big league' yet. Let us hope that Ka helps her silence her critics and prove that she's the boss.