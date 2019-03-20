English
    Andrea Jeremiah's Photos Go Viral: These Bold Clicks Will Leave You Breathless

    It is no secret that the gorgeous Andrea Jeremiah is one of the most popular and competent actresses in Tamil cinema today. The lovely lady enjoys a sizeable fan following thanks to her good looks, effective performances, outspoken nature and remarkable body of work. During her eventful career, the young lady has acted in quite a few critically-acclaimed films and proved that she has the potential to be an A-lister. Now, here is some awesome news for Andrea's fans. A few clicks from her latest photo shoot are going viral for all the right reasons.

    Bold And Beautiful

    Andrea looks lovely in this bold photo from the shoot. Her confident body language is the big USP of her look and ups its recall value big time. She sure knows how to make an impact!

    Swag Personified

    Andrea is seen at her quirkiest best in this golden click, She seems to be in a good mood and carries off her funky avatar like a boss. The shades add a new dimension to the snap, making it a treat for her fans. Her swag is bound to make fans weak at the knees.

    A Year Of Mixed Fortunes!

    The 'Chennai Ponnu', who is a competent performer, has earned the respect of fans with her memorable performances. 2018 was a year of mixed fortunes for her. Andrea received rave reviews for her performance in Vishwaroopam 2 even though the film turned out to be a failure. She bounced back with her bold act in the Vetrimaaran-directed Vada Chennai which did well at the box office.

    The Way Ahead...

    Andrea currently has the Tamil thriller Ka in her kitty. The film, touted to be a thriller, has been directed by Nanaji and features the actress in the role of a wildlife photographer. Despite being a powerhouse performer, Andrea has not been able to break into the 'big league' yet. Let us hope that Ka helps her silence her critics and prove that she's the boss.

