Annabelle Comes Home Full Movie Leaked Online In Tamil For Download By Tamilrockers!

The Conjuring universe has die-hard followers and the wait to see the latest installment has come to an end with Annabelle Comes Home making it to the theatres. The Tamil movie audiences too have a fondness for the films of this universe. Similar to the recent Hollywood biggies, Annabella Comes Home too has been released in Tamil. The dubbed version of the horror movie has come out in the theatres today (June 27, 2019).

However, a recent development has left the franchise lovers a bit shocked. Piracy, which has always been a problem for films, has hit Annabelle Comes Home. The Tamil dubbed version of the Hollywood biggie has been leaked online for free download through the website Tamilrockers. What is even more shocking is that this has happened on the first day of release.

Annabelle Comes Home has been receiving good reactions from the audiences so far. Definitely, films like these deserve a proper theatrical experience. Meanwhile, take a look at the audiences reactions for Annabelle Comes Home.