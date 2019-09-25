Anushka Shetty Out Of Ponniyin Selvan Due To Remuneration Issues?
It has been over two years since Anushka Shetty's previous outing in Kollywood but fans were happy to know that she is a part of the upcoming magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan. Reports came in that she will play one of the leading ladies in the film, but a recent report by a YouTube channel claims that Anushka Shetty is not a part of this prestigious movie anymore. According to the report, Trisha might replace her in this multi-starrer.
Remuneration Creates An Issue?
The report says that Anushka Shetty demanded Rs 4 crore for this film since the movie deserves her bulk dates. However, it is being said that the production house is willing to pay only Rs 1 crore to the actress.
Trisha To Step In?
Hence, the team is said to have decided to rope in Trisha for the movie. It is also being reported that Trisha has shown extreme interest in being a part of this big-budget Tamil movie.
A Shocker To Anushka Shetty Fans?
If the news turns out to true, it would be a shocker to Anushka Shetty fans in Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, the Arundati actress is busy with the works of her upcoming movie, Nishabdam, a bilingual that also stars Madhavan in the lead.
More About Ponniyin Selvan...
Ponniyin Selvan will be the next directorial of Mani Ratnam and most recently, reports had come in that the shoot of the film will commence soon. The grapevine also hinted that the majority of the film will be shot in Thailand.
Reportedly, Ponniyin Selvan will feature some big names of Tamil cinema. Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Amala Paul, etc., are said to be a part of this dream project. It is also being reported that Ponniyin Selvan will be released in two parts. We will have to wait for the official announcement to get a clear picture of this.
(Source: Valai Pechu)