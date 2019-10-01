Did Anushka Shetty Reject Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan Citing 'Me Too' Movement?

Anushka Shetty As Devasena

Anushka Shetty, who has already captured the hearts of people with her role as ‘Devasena' in Baahubali, was expected to play one of the key roles in Ponniyin Selvan. It is being rumoured that she rejected the project when the makers approached her for the female lead. Among the speculations that are being made for the actor to reject the offer, one claims that she rejected the movie as the project involves people whose names came up during the #MeToo Movement.

Lyricist Vairamuthu, whose name was brought up by singer Chinmayi during the movement, is apparently on board as lyricist. It is also being rumoured that Anushka Shetty had demanded Rs 4 crore, but the production house only offered her Rs 1 crore as salary for working in the movie.

Based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's famous Tamil historical novel, Ponniyin Selvan will be a fictional period movie and is set during the time of Chola dynasty. The movie has been creating a lot of buzz on social media among the fans of the novel, particularly, for its cast. It is also being said that leading stars from Hindi, Tamil and Telugu film industries are playing key roles in this flick.

Reports say that the upcoming project has Amitabh Bachchan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Mohan Babu, Aishwarya Rai, Keerthy Suresh and Amala Paul among others in the lead roles. Produced by Lyca Productions, filming will commence soon and majority of the film will be shot in Thailand.