Are Anjali And Jai In A Romantic Relationship? See What They Have Spoken Regarding This!

Jai Has This To Say

A report by Sify.com says that Jai has mentioned that he and Anjali are not in any romantic relationship. The report mentions that he had disclosed the same in a recent interview. Reportedly, the actor added that she is a dear friend and they do share a close rapport but that didn't mean that they are in a relationship.

Anjali's Response

Interestingly, Anjali was also asked about this in one of her recent interviews. According to a report by Indiaglitz.com, the actress reacted to these rumours saying that she has never spoken up about the relationship with Jai and it was the media who speculated the news.

Their Previous Film

Anjali and Jai were previously seen together in the film Balloon, which had released in December 2017. The horror-thriller movie, directed by Sinish Sreedharan, couldn't do much of a performance at the box office.

The Upcoming Works

Both the talented actors have promising projects in hands. Jai is making his Malayalam debut with Mammootty's Madura Raja. Fresh from the success of Peranbu, Anjali has films like Naadogial 2, Sindhubaadh, etc., in the pipeline for release.