Are Anjali And Jai In A Romantic Relationship? See What They Have Spoken Regarding This!
We saw Anjali and Jai together for the first time in the highly appreciated Engeyum Eppodhum, which won the praises of both the critics and the audiences. The performances of the lead pair in this film garnered attention and the onscreen pair of Anjali and Jai was lauded. Later, rumours were abuzz speculating that they are in a relationship and some of their social media posts too added fuel to that fire. Are they really in a relationship or not? For the first time, both Anjali and Jai have openly talked about the relationship rumours. Read to know more details regarding this.
Jai Has This To Say
A report by Sify.com says that Jai has mentioned that he and Anjali are not in any romantic relationship. The report mentions that he had disclosed the same in a recent interview. Reportedly, the actor added that she is a dear friend and they do share a close rapport but that didn't mean that they are in a relationship.
Anjali's Response
Interestingly, Anjali was also asked about this in one of her recent interviews. According to a report by Indiaglitz.com, the actress reacted to these rumours saying that she has never spoken up about the relationship with Jai and it was the media who speculated the news.
Their Previous Film
Anjali and Jai were previously seen together in the film Balloon, which had released in December 2017. The horror-thriller movie, directed by Sinish Sreedharan, couldn't do much of a performance at the box office.
The Upcoming Works
Both the talented actors have promising projects in hands. Jai is making his Malayalam debut with Mammootty's Madura Raja. Fresh from the success of Peranbu, Anjali has films like Naadogial 2, Sindhubaadh, etc., in the pipeline for release.