‘Kaithi’ Fame Arjun Das Roped In For Thalapathy 64

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj rose to fame after his recent blockbuster 'Kaithi', which hit the box office with full of positive reviews. Released on Diwali, along with Thalapathy Vijay's 'Bigil', 'Kaithi' was well received for its interesting and witty screenplay. 'Kaithi' is also one rare film in the Kollywood without any songs. It was a pleasant surprise to the fans when Vijay joined hands with Lokesh Kanagaraj for his 64th movie.

The Untitled 'Thalapathy 64' has completed its long schedule in New Delhi, and the film crew has got back to Chennai now. The recent announcement from the team has got Thalapathy fans excited. Actor Arjun Das, who played the negative role 'Anbu' in 'Kaithi' has been roped into 'Thalapathy 64' for a pivotal role. Apart from the phenomenal acting, Arjun's voice has a separate fanbase all by itself.

According to sources, Malayalam Actor Antony Varghese who was set to play an important role in the Vijay starrer is no longer a part of the movie. It is believed that Arjun might replace his role in the movie.

Produced by XB Film Creators, 'Thalapathy 64' has Music by Anirudh Ravichander, Editing by Philomin Raj, and Cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan. 'Petta' fame Malavika Mohanan plays the female lead. The movie cast includes actors Vijay Sethupathi, Andrea Jeremiah, Srimanth, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Ramya Subramaniam, Gouri Kishan, and others.

It was reported that Vijay will be seen as a College Professor in the movie, while Vijay Sethupathy will play the Villain. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj in one of his interviews mentioned that he will not be making any compromises for Thalapathy 64, owing to Vijay's mass status. He said that 'Thalapathy 64' will be made completely in his own style of film-making.