Arya Lost The Chance To Work In Ko Because Of A Missed Phone Call!

Arya Was On The Director's Mind

Ko was a film on the lines of a political thriller and the film revolved around a group of youngsters. According to KV Anand, the director had prepared a design based on Arya after the scripting of the film.

Another Actor Was Also Supposed To Play The Lead

Meanwhile, KV Anand also revealed that initially, another actor was roped in to play the lead role in Ko but he couldn't act in the movie. The team was just five days away from the shoot of the film.

The Director Phoned Arya

At that time, KV Anand was in the need for another actor to play the lead role and immediately, Arya's name popped up in his mind. He ringed Arya immediately but the actor didn't pick up the phone.

How Jiiva Stepped In

Interestingly, KV Anand added that immediately he ringed up actor Jiiva, who took his call. And as everyone knows, Jiiva went on to play the lead role in the blockbuster movie Ko.

About Arya's Role In The Film

Reportedly, Arya essays a crucial role in the film even though nothing much has been revealed about his character. KV Anand revealed that his character in the film has the traits of a careless and irresponsible youth. On a lighter note, the director added that Arya has lived as the character in the film.