Arya And Sayyeshaa To Get Married On March 10; Inside Details Out

    The dashing and talented Arya is one of the most prominent young heartthrobs in the Tamil film industry today. The actor enjoys a pretty good fan following courtesy his raw looks, impressive personality, electrifying screen presence and cool nature. During his career, the actor has starred in quite a few popular films and this has helped him cement is position in the industry. Now, the Vettai actor is in the limelight for a rather big reason.

    According to the latest reports, Arya is set to tie the knot with actress Sayyeshaa in March and add a new dimension to his life. The two will apparently, be walking down the aisle on March 10 in Hyderabad. Their families recently met and an announcement is likely to be made pretty soon.

    Arya

    Post the wedding, they will organise a grand reception in Chennai and several Kollywood stars are likely to be a part of it.

    Sayyeshaa and Arya met during the shoot of Ghajinikanth and soon became good friends. They grew closer in the subsequent days and soon decided to take their relationship to the next level.

    At present, the two are working together in Kaappaan. The film has Suriya in the lead and it's a KV Anand directorial. It also features the Iruvar actor Mohanlal in a key role.

    arya sayyeshaa
    Story first published: Thursday, January 31, 2019, 12:26 [IST]
