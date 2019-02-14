English
    On Valentine's Day, Arya And Sayyeshaa Announce Their Marriage; They Send Out A Lovely Picture!

    Since the past few weeks, unconfirmed reports were doing the rounds that Arya and Sayyeshaa,  two popular celebrities of the Tamil film industry, are gearing up to get married. The unconfirmed reports that surfaced also suggested that the marriage ceremony will be held in the month of March 2019 at Hyderabad.

    Arya And Sayyeshaa Confirm Marriage Rumours

    At the same time, the fans and followers of the couple were waiting for an official word from Arya and Sayyeshaa. Now, on the special day of Valentine's Day, Arya and Sayyeshaa have come up with an announcement regarding their marriage.

    Both the celebrities, took to their social media pages to wish everyone a Happy Valentine's Day and at the same time, they have sent out a note confirming that they are getting married. They have also send out a lovely picture as well. It has been mentioned that they will be getting married in March 2019. They have sought the blessing of one and all. Let us wait for further updates regarding the date as well as the venue of marriage.  Take a look at the Tweet here.

    Arya and Sayyeshaa worked together in the film Ghajinikanth, which had hit the theatres previous year. Both the actors are also a part of the upcoming movie Kaapaan, directed by popular film-maker KV Anand.

