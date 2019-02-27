Arya And Sayyeshaa Wedding: Arya Invites Friend Vishal For His Big Day; Photo Inside

Actor Vishal, who is one of the most popular stars in Kollywood, just took to Twitter and made a big revelation about his friend Arya's wedding. In his sweet post, he wrote that he felt extremely happy to be holding his buddy's wedding invite in his hand and wished the Naan Kadavul actor good luck for his big day.

"This pic is the closest to my heart. Unbelievable moment to hold my best friend's @arya_offl wedding invitation .. wishing him and @sayyeshaa all the best and lots of love .. God bless," he added.

This pic is the closest to my heart. Unbelievable moment to hold my best friend’s @arya_offl wedding invitation .. wishing him and @sayyeshaa all the best and lots of love .. God bless ! pic.twitter.com/6rDhNwOY1V — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) February 27, 2019

This is a sweet post and proves that Arya and Vishal are going to be friends forever.

In case you did not know, Arya and Sayyeshaa fell in love while shooting for the 2018 release Ghajinikanth. Thereafter, the families got to know each other and Arya developed a good bond with Sayyeshaa's mother. On Valentine's Day (February 14, 2019), the love-birds confirmed their relationship and announced that they were all set to tie knot in March.

On a related note, Arya and Sayyeshaa are currently awaiting the release of Kaappaan which is being directed by KV Anand. The Suriya starrer has political undertones and is one of the most important Tamil films of the year.

We wish Arya and Sayyeshaa good luck for their wedding and hope they have a happy married life.