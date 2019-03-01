Arya-Sayyeshaa Wedding Details: Date, Location, Sangeet & Marriage Ceremony Updates!

The Tamil film industry is all set to witness a celebrity wedding as Arya and Sayyeshaa are all set to enter the wedlock soon. Earlier, on the special occasion of Valentine's Day, the couple came forward and announced that they are all set to tie the knot and the wedding will be held in March 2019.

The fans and followers have been eager to know more details about Arya-Sayyeshaa wedding and now, a few reports have come out regarding the details of the wedding ceremony of the couple. Reportedly, the ceremony will be a grand affair and will be conducted in two days.

The reports also suggest that the function will be held in Hyderabad on March 9 and 10. If reports are to be believed, the Sangeet Ceremony will be held on March 9th evening whereas the wedding ceremony will be held on March 10, 2019. Further details regarding the venue are being awaited.

The wedding functions are expected to be a star-studded one with the top celebrities of the industry attending the grand event. The couple is expected to invite the prominent members of the film fraternity. Earlier, Vishal took to his Twitter account to share a picture with Arya, which was taken when Arya had come to invite Vishal for the wedding.

Arya and Sayyeshaa had acted together in the film Ghajinikanth, which had released last year. They will also be seen sharing the screen space in the upcoming movie Kaapaan, directed by KV Anand.

(Source: Indiaglitz)