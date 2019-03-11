English
    Arya-Sayyeshaa Wedding Photos: The Lovebirds Tie The Knot In A Splendid Ceremony

    The handsome heartthrob Arya is one of the most sought-after and charismatic stars in Kollywood today. The confident performer enjoys a petty impressive and enviable fan following owing to his, his youthful looks, lively personality, gripping screen presence and warm nature. During his chequered career, 'Jammy' has been a part of quite a few much-loved and noteworthy movies and this has helped him find a foothold in the industry. Now, here is some terrific news for his fans.

    Arya tied the knot with close friend Sayyeshaa on Sunday (March 10, 2019) and began a new chapter in life. The wedding was held as per Muslim traditions and proved to be a memorable affair. Here are some photos of the two completing the wedding formalities.

    Arya and Sayyeshaa fell in love during the shoot of the 2018 release Ghajinikanth. Repots of their marriage began doing the rounds a couple of months ago. The two confirmed these reports on February 14, 2019 when they announced they were all set to walk down the aisle.

    As per a popular YouTube channel, Sayyeshaa's mother is happy about the marriage and considers the Vettai star to be like a son.

    On the work front, Sayyeshaa and Arya and Sayyeshaa are currently awaiting the release of Kaappaan which is being directed by KV Anand. The film features Suriya and Mohanlal in the lead.

    sayyeshaa arya
    Story first published: Monday, March 11, 2019, 0:37 [IST]
