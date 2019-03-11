English
    Arya Sayyeshaa Wedding Photos: Suriya, Karthi, Allu Arjun & Other Celebrities Who Graced The Event!

    Arya and Sayyeshaa have entered the wedlock and the celebrities tied the knot in a function, which was held in Hyderabad on March 10, 2019. The functions started off with the pre-wedding ceremony which was held on Saturday. The event was also attended by some of the big names of the film industry. The wedding ceremony, which was held next day, was attended by the close friends, family members and as well as some of the top members of the film industry. Some of the photos from Arya-Sayyeshaa wedding function and pre-wedding functions have come out in the online circuitsTake a look at some of the pictures of the celebrities who attended the Arya-Sayyesha wedding and pre-wedding functions.

    Suriya & Karthi With The Couple

    Suriya along with his younger brother Karthi, were present for the function that was held in Hyderabad. Here is a picture of Suriya and Karthi from the ceremony. In this picture, you could see the brothers posing for a group picture along with the couple.

    Allu Arjun

    Tollywood star Allu Arjun with whom Arya has worked in the Telugu movie Varudu, too was present for the pre-wedding function, which was held in Hyderabad.

    Ameer

    Popular film-maker and actor Ameer too was also present for the ceremony, which was held during the weekend. Here is a picture of the director wishing the couple on the special occasion.

    Anju Mahendru

    Yesteryear actress Anju Mahendru was also one among the prominent celebrities who attended the function. Here is a picture of the actress along with the bride, Sayyeshaa Saigal.

    Story first published: Monday, March 11, 2019, 10:47 [IST]
