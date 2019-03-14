Arya-Sayyeshaa Wedding Reception: The First Photos Of The Couple Are Out

Tamil actor Arya, one of the most popular and sought-after stars in Kollywood, tied the knot with actress Sayyeshaa on Sunday (March 10, 2019) and added a new dimension to his life. The wedding, held as per Muslim traditions, proved to be a private yet memorable affair that was attended by some of the biggest names in the industry.

Now, nearly four days later, the wedding reception is being held in Chennai. The grand ceremony, which is likely to be attended by several stars, is already underway and the first photos of the couple are out.

In them, Arya looks dashing as he enjoys the special day. The Junga girl too looks a million bucks and proves that she is a stunner. Their chemistry is quite crackling to say the least.

In case you did not know, Arya and Sayyeshaa first met during the shoot of Ghajinikanth and became friends in no time. Their friendship soon gave way to love and they decided to get married. As per Valai Pechu, Sayyeshaa's mother is quite fond of her 'Maapillai' and considers him to be a son.

On the work front, the two are currently awaiting the release of Kaappaan. The movie, directed by KV Anand, features Suiya and Mollywood legend Mohanlal in the lead roles.

We congratulate Aya and Sayyeshaa and hope they have a happy married life.

So, did you like these photos of Arya and his beloved wife? Tell us in the space below?