    Arya And Sayyeshaa Wedding: The First Photos Of The Couple Are Out!

    Actress Sayyeshaa, one of the most popular young stars in the Tamil film industry, is all set to tie the knot with close friend Arya today(March 10, 2019) and add a new chapter to her life. The wedding, slated to take place in Hyderabad, will be a star-studded event with some of the most popular names in the industry in attendance.

    Sayyeshaa

    Now, Sayyeshaa has shared the couple's look for the evening. While sharing the photos, she described Arya as her 'love forever' and this created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs.

    In case you did not know, Arya and Sayyeshaa fist met on the sets of Ghajinikanth and o talon quite well. This friendship soon turned to love and they decided to walk down the aisle. They revealed their marriage plans on February 14, 2019 and this created a good deal of buzz amongst fans.

    According to Valai Pechu, Sayyeshaa likes her future 'Maapillai' a lot and considers him to be like a son. We wish the lovebirds good luck for tonight and hope that they have a happy married lie.

    On the work front, Sayyeshaa and Arya are currently awaiting the release of Kaappaan which is being directed by KV Anand. The film features Suriya and Mollywood actor Mohanlal in the lead.

    So, did you like Sayyeshaa and Arya's look or the big day? Tell us in the space below

    Read more about: sayyeshaa arya
    Story first published: Sunday, March 10, 2019, 15:43 [IST]
