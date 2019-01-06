 »   »   »  Arya To Marry Actress Sayyeshaa Soon? Details Inside!

Arya To Marry Sayyeshaa?

According to a popular Youtube channel, Arya is all set to tie the knot with the young actress Sayyeshaa and begin a new chapter in life. The two have been good friends for a while now and are apparently all set to take their relationship to the next level. A formal announcement about their relationship is likely to be made in the next two months.

The Inside Scoop

The channel further states that Arya and Sayyeshaa became close friends during the shoot of Ghajinikanth and the bond grew stronger during the shoot of Kaappaan. As per the channel, Sayyeshaa's mother treated Arya very warmly during the foreign schedule of the KV Anand film and this indicated that Arya is now a part of the family.

The Background

Interestingly, Arya's personal life was in the limelight a while ago because of his TV show Enga Veetu Mapillai. Through the show, he tried finding a life partner but things did not go as planned. During the finale, he refused to marry any of the finalists and this ruffled a few feathers. Explaining the decision, he had said that he took it out of ‘respect for the respective families'

His Exact Words

"Only after I met the participants did I realise the seriousness and the depth of what was happening. It wasn't an easy decision for me. I had to take into consideration many things, including the feelings of the respective families"

On The Work Front...

On the work front, Arya is currently shooting for Kaappaan. In it, he will be seen playing the role of a powerful politician. Suriya will e essaying the role of an NSG officer. The film's title and first look was unveiled on New Year's Day.