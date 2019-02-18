Asiavision Awards 2019 Photos: Dhanush, Ranveer Singh, Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha & Others!
Asiavision Awards 2019 turned out to be a star-studded one much like the seasons of the previous years. The top celebrities belonging to different film fraternities came together to grace the big function, which was held on January 16 in Dubai. The most popular faces of the Tamil film industry too made it a point to attend the award ceremony and receive the laurels in person. From Bollywood, there was Ranveer Singh, who has been winning a lot of praises for his works in the film Gully Boy and other prominent celebrities as well. Take a look at a few pictures from the event here.
Trisha
Trisha, the much loved actress attended the function held in Dubai. She looked drop-dead gorgeous in her specially designed attire. The actress won the title for the Best Actress of the Decade.
Vijay Sethupathi
Vijay Sethupathi, had enjoyed a phenomenal 2018 with the actor delivering back-to-back powerful performances. At the 13th Asiavision Awards, he won the title for the Best Actor and here is a photo of the same.
Dhanush
Dhanush, the multi-talented actor of Tamil cinema made it a point to be present for the function. The actor bagged the award for the Best Actor (Critics) for his performance in Vada Chennai.
Dhanush, Ranveer Singh & Trisha
Bollywood star Ranveer Singh who is basking in the success of Gully Boy was also a part of the function. Here is a picture featuring him along with Dhanush and Trisha.
Vijay Sethupathi & Saadhana
Saadhna, the young girl who astonished one and all with her performance in Peranbu was in Dubai to attend Asiavision 2019. Here is a selfie featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Saadhana.
Tovino Thomas
Tovino Thomas had an equally fantastic 2018 with the actor making his mark in Tamil and Malayalam movies. He was adjudged the Best Actor (Malayalam) at Asiavision Awards 2019.