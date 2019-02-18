Asiavision Awards 2019 Photos: Dhanush, Ranveer Singh, Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha & Others!

Trisha

Trisha, the much loved actress attended the function held in Dubai. She looked drop-dead gorgeous in her specially designed attire. The actress won the title for the Best Actress of the Decade.

Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi, had enjoyed a phenomenal 2018 with the actor delivering back-to-back powerful performances. At the 13th Asiavision Awards, he won the title for the Best Actor and here is a photo of the same.

Dhanush

Dhanush, the multi-talented actor of Tamil cinema made it a point to be present for the function. The actor bagged the award for the Best Actor (Critics) for his performance in Vada Chennai.

Dhanush, Ranveer Singh & Trisha

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh who is basking in the success of Gully Boy was also a part of the function. Here is a picture featuring him along with Dhanush and Trisha.

Vijay Sethupathi & Saadhana

Saadhna, the young girl who astonished one and all with her performance in Peranbu was in Dubai to attend Asiavision 2019. Here is a selfie featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Saadhana.

Tovino Thomas

Tovino Thomas had an equally fantastic 2018 with the actor making his mark in Tamil and Malayalam movies. He was adjudged the Best Actor (Malayalam) at Asiavision Awards 2019.