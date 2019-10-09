    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Asuran And Namma Veettu Pillai Rule Tamil Nadu Box Office; Set For A Long Run!

      Asuran and Namma Veettu Pillai are proving their mettle at the box office despite facing tough competitions from a flurry of releases. The Dhanush starrer, which hit theatres on October 4, 2019, is leading the pack and has made the best use of the long holiday season. On the other hand, Namma Veettu Pillai continues to impress with box office collections, despite Asuran ruling the roost. It seems like both these movies are all set for a grand run at the Tamil Nadu box office. Read to know further details regarding the collections of these two movies.

      Asuran 5 Days Collections

      Asuran enjoyed a long holiday weekend and according to reports, the film has established its strong presence in its release centred. If reports are to be believed, Asuran has managed to fetch above Rs 25 crore from the first 5 days of run at Tamil Nadu box office.

      Day 6 Show Counts

      It seems like Asuran is in no mood to slow down and theatre status of the movie on the sixth day proves that point. Reportedly, there has been an increase in the show counts of day 6, which underlines the popularity that the movie has gained among the masses.

      Namma Veettu Pillai 12 Days Collections

      Meanwhile, Namma Veettu Pillai too has done good business over the Pooja holidays. According to reports, the Sivakarthikeyan starrer has gone past the 50-crore mark at Tamil Nadu box office. Reports claim that the film has collected Rs 51 crore from 12 days of run in Tamil Nadu.

      A Steady Show

      Namma Veettu Pillai was slightly affected by the release of Asuran but still, it continues to draw the target audiences. The film is expected to extend its good run in the upcoming week as well.

      Considering the popularity that these two movies have achieved, it seems like the stage is perfectly set for Asuran and Namma Veettu Pillai to enjoy a smooth run till Deepavali season.

      Read more about: asuran namma veettu pillai
      Story first published: Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 17:53 [IST]
