Asuran And Namma Veettu Pillai Rule Tamil Nadu Box Office; Set For A Long Run!

Asuran 5 Days Collections

Asuran enjoyed a long holiday weekend and according to reports, the film has established its strong presence in its release centred. If reports are to be believed, Asuran has managed to fetch above Rs 25 crore from the first 5 days of run at Tamil Nadu box office.

Day 6 Show Counts

It seems like Asuran is in no mood to slow down and theatre status of the movie on the sixth day proves that point. Reportedly, there has been an increase in the show counts of day 6, which underlines the popularity that the movie has gained among the masses.

Namma Veettu Pillai 12 Days Collections

Meanwhile, Namma Veettu Pillai too has done good business over the Pooja holidays. According to reports, the Sivakarthikeyan starrer has gone past the 50-crore mark at Tamil Nadu box office. Reports claim that the film has collected Rs 51 crore from 12 days of run in Tamil Nadu.

A Steady Show

Namma Veettu Pillai was slightly affected by the release of Asuran but still, it continues to draw the target audiences. The film is expected to extend its good run in the upcoming week as well.