Asuran Becomes Highest-Grossing Indian Film At Malaysian Box Office; Beats War And Sye Raa In Style

The Dhanush starrer Asuran that released on October 4, is reportedly the highest-grossing Indian film at the Malaysian box office. Directed by Vetrimaaran, the highly anticipated film of the Southern film industry, had south superstar Dhanush in a highly intensive and epic role.

The film is about local villagers fighting for their rights. They join hands to fight against the caste Hindus, who are trying to usurp their basic rights in order to have an upper hand. Dhanush plays a double role in the film, and it will only be fair to say that he has aced both avatars.

Malayalam actor Manju Warrier, who has already established her name in Malayalam film industry with her talent and stunning looks, makes her Tamil debut with Asuran, where she played Dhanush's wife.

However, what comes as a piece of surprising news is that the film has left behind big movies like Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Bollywood's War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

Even though War has made a huge impact at the box office, Asuran is in the leading position with the highest-grossing numbers at the Malaysian box office. The megastar Dhanush starrer has reportedly made Rs. 18.33 crore on its opening day.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhanush is currently busy with his next project in London, which is being directed by Karthik Subburaj. The yet-to-be-named film is produced by Sashikanth's YNOT Studios and Reliance Entertainment. It is being said that the gangster-thriller will be entirely filmed in the United Kingdom. Aishwarya Lekshmi is playing the female lead.