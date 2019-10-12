    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Asuran Becomes Highest-Grossing Indian Film At Malaysian Box Office; Beats War And Sye Raa In Style

      By
      |

      The Dhanush starrer Asuran that released on October 4, is reportedly the highest-grossing Indian film at the Malaysian box office. Directed by Vetrimaaran, the highly anticipated film of the Southern film industry, had south superstar Dhanush in a highly intensive and epic role.

      Asuran Becomes Highest-Grossing Indian Film At Malaysian Box Office; Beats War And Sye Raa In Style

      The film is about local villagers fighting for their rights. They join hands to fight against the caste Hindus, who are trying to usurp their basic rights in order to have an upper hand. Dhanush plays a double role in the film, and it will only be fair to say that he has aced both avatars.

      Malayalam actor Manju Warrier, who has already established her name in Malayalam film industry with her talent and stunning looks, makes her Tamil debut with Asuran, where she played Dhanush's wife.

      However, what comes as a piece of surprising news is that the film has left behind big movies like Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Bollywood's War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

      Even though War has made a huge impact at the box office, Asuran is in the leading position with the highest-grossing numbers at the Malaysian box office. The megastar Dhanush starrer has reportedly made Rs. 18.33 crore on its opening day.

      Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhanush is currently busy with his next project in London, which is being directed by Karthik Subburaj. The yet-to-be-named film is produced by Sashikanth's YNOT Studios and Reliance Entertainment. It is being said that the gangster-thriller will be entirely filmed in the United Kingdom. Aishwarya Lekshmi is playing the female lead.

      More ASURAN News

      Story first published: Saturday, October 12, 2019, 11:54 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 12, 2019
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue