Asuran Box Office Collections (10 Days): Dhanush Starrer Is Racing Ahead!

Asuran’s Day 10 At The Box Office

Despite a flurry of releases, Asuran stayed pretty at the top spot. It wouldn't be wrong to say that the second Sunday was as good as the first Sunday. If reports are to be believed, the film collected Rs 42 lakh on its tenth day from the Chennai box office.

10 Days Collections In Chennai

Asuran has already gone past the 4-crore mark at the Chennai box office. According to reports, the Dhanush starrer has collected around Rs 4.29 crore from the first 10 days of run in theatres across Chennai.

10 Days Collections In Tamil Nadu

It seems like Asuran might become Dhanush's best performer at the Tamil Nadu box office. If reports are to be believed, the film is expected to have touched Rs 40-crore mark at the Tamil Nadu box office alone.

Worldwide Box Office

The Dhanush starrer has done solid business in centres outside Tamil Nadu as well. The film has impressed Kerala audiences. Similarly, the movie is enjoying a solid run in Karnataka as well. Earlier, reports had come in that Asuran has set a new record at the Malaysia box office by collecting over Rs 18 crore. The film is expected to have gone past the 60-crore mark at the worldwide box office within the first 10 days of run in theatres across the globe.