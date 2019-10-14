    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    Asuran Box Office Collections (10 Days): Dhanush Starrer Is Racing Ahead!

    Asuran's dream run at the box office continues and the Dhanush starrer has turned out to be one among the top-performing movies of recent times. Dhanush's first release of the year has reaped him a lot of benefits as Asuran has won both critical and commercial acclaim. The movie has now completed 10 days of its run in theatres and Asuran impressed the trade pundits with its good outing in the second weekend as well. Reportedly, Asuran topped the charts in this week as well with the movie registering staggering collections. Read Asuran box office collections (10 Days) report to know further details regarding this.

    Asuran’s Day 10 At The Box Office

    Despite a flurry of releases, Asuran stayed pretty at the top spot. It wouldn't be wrong to say that the second Sunday was as good as the first Sunday. If reports are to be believed, the film collected Rs 42 lakh on its tenth day from the Chennai box office.

    10 Days Collections In Chennai

    Asuran has already gone past the 4-crore mark at the Chennai box office. According to reports, the Dhanush starrer has collected around Rs 4.29 crore from the first 10 days of run in theatres across Chennai.

    10 Days Collections In Tamil Nadu

    It seems like Asuran might become Dhanush's best performer at the Tamil Nadu box office. If reports are to be believed, the film is expected to have touched Rs 40-crore mark at the Tamil Nadu box office alone.

    Worldwide Box Office

    The Dhanush starrer has done solid business in centres outside Tamil Nadu as well. The film has impressed Kerala audiences. Similarly, the movie is enjoying a solid run in Karnataka as well. Earlier, reports had come in that Asuran has set a new record at the Malaysia box office by collecting over Rs 18 crore. The film is expected to have gone past the 60-crore mark at the worldwide box office within the first 10 days of run in theatres across the globe.

