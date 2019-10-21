Asuran Box Office Collections (17 Days): Dhanush Starrer Continues Its Record-breaking Run!

Asuran, Dhanush's film with director Vetrimaaran, has turned out to be one among the biggest hits of recent times. The movie is continuing its record-breaking run in theatres across the globe. The Dhanush starrer, which is in the third week of run had put up an impressive show at the box office on its third weekend as well. According to reports, Asuran emerged as the topper at the Chennai box office and Tamil Nadu box office for the consecutive third week, which is an all-new record. After Viswasam, no other Tamil movie of 2019 managed to achieve this feat at the domestic box office.

According to reports, Asuran went on to cross the 5-crore mark at the Chennai box office on its 15th day itself. Meanwhile, the film is expected to have collected in between Rs 5.5-6 crore from the first 17 days of run in theatres at the Chennai box office.

On the other hand, Asuran has taken its tally in Tamil Nadu to over Rs 40 crore. The film is expected to have touched the 45-crore mark and it has become the best performing movie of Dhanush at the Tamil Nadu box office. The film is expected to move ahead with decent pace till the arrival of the Bigil and Kaithi, which will be storming into theatres on October 25, 2019, as Deepavali releases.

Asuran is doing an impressive business at the overseas box office as well. According to reports, the Dhanush starrer has emerged as one among the top-grossing Tamil movies of 2019 at the USA box office. A week ago, it was announced that the film has crossed the 100-crore mark, considering the box office collections and pre-release business. Further updates regarding the collections are being awaited.

Meanwhile, praises continue to pour in for the movie from various quarters. Most recently, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, who watched the movie, took to his Twitter account to write his views about the movie.