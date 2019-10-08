Asuran Box Office Collections (4 Days): The Spectacular Journey Continues!

Day 4 At Chennai Box Office

According to a few reports that have come on Twitter, Asuran's fourth day at Chennai box office was as good as its second day. Reportedly, the film minted around Rs 56 lakh on its first Monday at the Chennai box office.

4-Day Collections In Chennai

Asuran has collected over Rs 50 lakh on each of its first four days at the Chennai box office. With such a steady show, the highly-appreciated movie has collected around Rs 2.24 crore from the first four days of run in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Box Office Collections (4 Days)

Asuran is doing equally good business at the multiplexes and B and C centres as well. Going by the reports that have come now, Asuran is expected to have collected over Rs 17 crore from the first four days of its run at the Tamil Nadu box office.

In Other Regions

Asuran is doing steady business in other regions as well. The movie has opened to good reports in Kerala and Karnataka too. The film is moving ahead steadily at the USA box office as well. Reportedly, the film has collected over $200K from the first four days of its run at the USA box office.