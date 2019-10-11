Asuran Box Office Collections (First Week): Dhnaush's Career Best So Far!

Tamil Nadu Gross

Asuran has been doing stunning business in A, B and C centres alike. If the reports are anything to go by, the movie has collected around Rs 30 crore in its first week at the Tamil Nadu box office, which is an impressive figure, considering the competition the film had. This is also considered to be Dhanush's career-best so far as far as the first week collections are considered.

Chennai Box Office

The past week witnessed the arrival of a good number of movies. Asuran, which was one among them, has emerged as the top-performing movie. Reportedly, the film has collected around Rs 3.31 crore in its first week from the Chennai box office.

In Other Centres As Well

More importantly, Asuran has been doing a spectacular business in regions outside Tamil Nadu as well. Reportedly, there has been an increase in show counts for Asuran, especially in Kerala. It has turned out to be one of the best performing films of Dhanush in Kerala, so far.

Career-Best Performance

Going at this rate, Asuran is expected to notch up some major records at the box office. It is being said that the film will end up as Dhanush's career-best movie, as far as the total share is considered.