    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Asuran Box Office Collections (First Week): Dhanush's Career-Best So Far!

      By
      |

      Asuran has turned out to be a big winner at the box office. The film, which opened to astounding reviews from critics and audiences, has completed the first week of run in style. The Dhanush starrer, directed by Vettrimaaran, has raked in impressive numbers in its first week. In fact, going by the reports, Asuran might end up as one of the best performing movies of Dhanush at the Tamil Nadu box office. Read Asuran box office collections (First Week) report to know further details regarding this.

      Tamil Nadu Gross

      Tamil Nadu Gross

      Asuran has been doing stunning business in A, B and C centres alike. If the reports are anything to go by, the movie has collected around Rs 30 crore in its first week at the Tamil Nadu box office, which is an impressive figure, considering the competition the film had. This is also considered to be Dhanush's career-best so far, as far as the first week collections are considered.

      Chennai Box Office

      Chennai Box Office

      The past week witnessed the arrival of a good number of movies. Asuran, which was one among them, has emerged as the top-performing movie. Reportedly, the film has collected around Rs 3.31 crore in its first week from the Chennai box office.

      In Other Centres As Well

      In Other Centres As Well

      More importantly, Asuran has been doing a spectacular business in regions outside Tamil Nadu as well. Reportedly, there has been an increase in show counts for Asuran, especially in Kerala. It has turned out to be one of the best performing films of Dhanush in Kerala, so far.

      Career-Best Performance

      Career-Best Performance

      Going at this rate, Asuran is expected to notch up some major records at the box office. It is being said that the film will end up as Dhanush's career-best movie, as far as the total share is considered.

      Meanwhile, the Dhanush starrer is all set to enjoy yet another grand weekend despite the release of a good number of Tamil movies this week.

      More ASURAN News

      Read more about: asuran dhanush
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue