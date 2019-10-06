Asuran Box Office Collections Report (Day 2): Quite Impressive!

Chennai Box Office Update

Asuran opened on a fair note at the Chennai box office, grossing around Rs 44 lakh on Day 1. It witnessed a major jump on Saturday, raking in Rs 56 lakh, sending Dhanush fans into a state of frenzy. Its 2-day gross stands at around Rs 1 crore, which many feel is a respectable total.

Finer Deets

Asuran has fared reasonably well in the rural/mass centres, which proves that Dhanush and Vetrimaaran make a deadly combo. However, given its hard-hitting theme, it is not the top choice of the family audience, which is a slight hindrance. Similarly, most experts feel that it could have done a bit better in the bigger cities had it not featured a rural setting. Either way, it has clicked with the target audience.

The WOM Is Positive

The general feeling is that Asuran is a solid attempt at storytelling that raises plenty of hard-hitting questions while giving Dhanush the ideal platform to showcase his abilities. Its screenplay and presentation too have been praised. As such, the WOM is positive, which might help Asuran in the near future.

The Road Ahead…

Asuran is likely to have a terrific first Sunday in Tamil Nadu, and witness a major jump in collections. It is likely to remain stable on Monday (October 7) as it Ayudha Puja. As such, its real test will begin from Tuesday (October 8). Enough said!