Asuran Box Office: Dhanush Starrer Enters 100-crore Club

Combining Theatrical and non-Theatrical Business

According to the latest reports, the Dhanush starrer Asuran has crossed the 100-crore mark, combining the theatrical collections, satellite rights, digital rights, audio rights and other pre-release business that the film did.

Theatrical Collections

Asuran minted around Rs 38 crore from the first 10 days of run in Tamil Nadu. It is being believed that the film might have crossed the 50-crore mark at the worldwide box office, especially since the movie is doing very good business in regions outside Tamil Nadu as well.

Asuran's Pre-release Business

Some reports claim that Asuran fetched around Rs 25 crore in the form of theatrical rights, from the domestic and overseas circuits. On the other hand, it is said to have minted over Rs 25 crore, combining the satellite, audio and digital rights.

The Way Ahead...

Asuran has clearly turned out to be one among the sparkling successes in Dhanush's career so far. It is also one of the biggest hits of director Vetrimaaran.The film has a good number of screens in the second week as well. Reportedly, the movie secured good collections on the second Monday as well, which proves that it is here to stay. It is sure to reach new heights as a smooth and steady run is assured until the arrival of the Deepavali biggies.