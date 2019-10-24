Asuran Box Office Verdict: Dhanush Starrer Is A Proper Blockbuster!

Asuran’s Budget

According to the report, Asuran has been made on a budget of Rs 32 crore. The publicity works for the film did cost around Rs 1.5 crore. The total expenditure of the movie is expected to be valued around Rs 34.5 crore.

Business Done By Asuran

Going by the report, Asuran's satellite rights have been sold to Vijay TV for a price of Rs 8 crore. On the other hand, digital rights have been bagged by Amazon Prime for Rs 6 crore. The Kerala and Karnataka theatrical rights were sold for Rs 75 lakh and Rs 1 crore, respectively. Reportedly, the overseas rights have fetched the movie Rs 8 crore. The movie is also expected to have got Rs 8 crore in the form of Hindi dubbing rights. Total business of the movie considering the Tamil Nadu theatrical share as well is expected to be around Rs 47.25 crore.

Box Office Collections

Asuran enjoyed a sensational start at the box office with the film performing extremely well over the long holiday weekend. It didn't face any major dip in the second week and there was an increase in the number of centres as well. According to the report, the film collected around Rs 42 crore gross from Tamil Nadu regions alone from the first two weeks of run.

Expected Share From Tamil Nadu

The report also suggests that the lifetime share of Asuran at the Tamil Nadu box office will be around Rs 20 crore. Moreover, the film has enjoyed a grand run in places outside Tamil Nadu as well. Asuran has turned out to be one of the top-grossing Tamil movies of 2019 so far, at the overseas box office. Considering all these, it could easily be said that Asuran has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of recent times.