Dhanush's Asuran First Look Poster To Be Out Today At 6 PM

The year 2018 was one of mixed fortunes for actor Dhanush. He received rave reviews for his performance in Vada Chennai and left the fans asking for more. The gangster-drama also featured Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead and did well at the box office. However, his next big release Maari 2 failed to live up to the expectations. A sequel to the 2015 hit Maari, it failed to do justice to the standards set by the first part and this took a toll on its performance.

At present, Dhanush is gearing up to begin work on his next big movie Asuran. The film is a Vetrimaaran directorial and a magnum opus in the truest sense. Now, here is some big news for those who are awaiting the release of the movie.

Dhanush just took to Twitter and revealed that the first look poster of Asuran will be released at 6 PM today(January 25, 2019). He also confirmed that he'll start shooting for the movie from tomorrow(January 26, 2019)

Interestingly, Asuran features the lovely Manju Warrier as the female lead. She is a big star in the Malayalam film industry and it will be worth watching if she is able to make an impact in Kollywood as well.

