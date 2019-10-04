Asuran Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers On Day 1

Asuran, featuring powerhouse performer Dhanush and Mollywood star Manju Warrier in the lead, arrived in theatres today (October 4), receiving rave reviews from the target audience. The Vetrimaaran-directed movie also impressed critics with its mind-blowing presentation and gripping screenplay. Now, here is some bad news for the 'D Army'. In a shocking development, Asuran has been leaked online by Tamilrockers, and is available for 'free download'. The general feeling is that the leak is going to affect the movie's box office collections big time, which makes things even more disturbing.

Needless to say, Dhanush fans are upset about Asuran falling prey to piracy and have asked the authorities to take action against those behind the heinous crime. They have also asked movie buffs to refrain from accessing the leaked/pirated version.

Meanwhile, Asuran has taken social media by storm.

Puvan Raj @PuvanRaj20 #Asuran @dhanushkraja it takes everything to do this kind of role which in first half most of the time dhanush won't be there , like there and here, which shows that he has given so much of space to other actor's and characters establishment! One of his best 🔥 Adithya Goud @pro_adhitya The best origin movie till date. Dhanush Delivers Oscar worthy performance. Vetrimaran done anth worldcinema Interval block of #Asuran is worth the price of a ticket,all other scenes are bonus/Asurathanamaana vettai once again from @dhanushkraja @gvprakash lit with his music 💥 Gopi@venki @Gopivenki5 2nd Off Full Mass @dhanushkraja Vera Level Acting 👍 @gvprakash Bgm Goosebumps 😎Finally Dir @VetriMaaran Sure Again National Award #Asuran Movie 👍 Last Full Film Holding Only @dhanushkraja Acting Semma What A Man😍 Hats off Hole Team 🙏 sridevi sreedhar @sridevisreedhar And that's why @dhanushkraja is THE best actor in Tamil cinema! What a unmatchable performance ? #Asuran is riveting, raw, gritty and gripping. A solid film high on both its craft and storytelling 👍👍👍 @VetriMaaran @theVcreations × Kettavan Memes ×@kettavan_Memes #Asuran 1st Half Over - Not Even a Single Sec Got Bored.. Truely a Vetrimaran things.. Whattey a Screenplay... Dhanush U are gem of Tamil Cinema.. GVP's BGM Kickassss.. Waiting for Another Half 😎

